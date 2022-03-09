bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 109.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

BLUE stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.58% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

