Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,896 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.27%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 333,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,328. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

