Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orgenesis by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orgenesis Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

