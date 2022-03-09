$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.25. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

VLO opened at $90.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

