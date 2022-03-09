Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Cerner reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.