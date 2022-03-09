Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Offerpad.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.05 on Friday. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.48.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

