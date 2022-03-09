Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts Purchases 1,378,433 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

