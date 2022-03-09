China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 117,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Greenridge Global lifted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

