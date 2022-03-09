Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.