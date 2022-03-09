Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

SLP stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.86 million, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

