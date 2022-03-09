Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,084 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

