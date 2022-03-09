Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) & Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Allied Healthcare Products -3.45% -10.69% -5.85%

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 16.84 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.00 Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.28 $1.69 million ($0.25) -10.16

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Milestone Scientific and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -4.41, meaning that its stock price is 541% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Milestone Scientific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

