Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

