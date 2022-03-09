Trinity Capital (TRIN) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 679 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trinity Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

This table compares Trinity Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 160.99% 10.27% 5.97% Trinity Capital Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

This table compares Trinity Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million $9.00 million 3.68 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.14 billion $51.13 million -20.12

Trinity Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trinity Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 182 708 1008 20 2.45

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 2.89%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.61%. Given Trinity Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Trinity Capital pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.