The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.