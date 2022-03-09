Head-To-Head Comparison: OLO (OLO) and Its Rivals

OLO (NYSE: OLO – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OLO to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OLO alerts:

This table compares OLO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million -$42.27 million -16.80 OLO Competitors $3.24 billion $445.73 million -62,329.39

OLO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -28.30% -1.93% -1.74% OLO Competitors -15.77% -60.77% 3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OLO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 OLO Competitors 1293 6592 12013 340 2.56

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 152.08%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.81%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.