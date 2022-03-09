ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ATN International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. ATN International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

