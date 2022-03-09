Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 3,474 Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBET. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esports Technologies by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Technologies by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of Esports Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Esports Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.