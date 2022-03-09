Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $132,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

DHIL stock opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average is $191.15. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.29 and a 1 year high of $234.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

