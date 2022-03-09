JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,029,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 773,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

JAGG stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

