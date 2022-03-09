Morgan Stanley Has $14.29 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,296.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 188,103 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

