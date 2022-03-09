Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in eXp World were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,342,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

