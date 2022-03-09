Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.55 and a beta of 0.75. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $79.89.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

