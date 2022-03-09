John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

