Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,324.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,324 ($17.35) and last traded at GBX 1,324.50 ($17.35), with a volume of 91022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.18).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMIN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,385.89).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

