Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 2,682 ($35.14) and last traded at GBX 2,682 ($35.14), with a volume of 41610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,878 ($37.71).

Specifically, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.92), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,656.24).

Get Schroders alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.82) to GBX 3,750 ($49.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,724.86 ($48.81).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,319.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,516.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.