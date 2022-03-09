JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $4.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.