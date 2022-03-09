RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 102,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.
RCMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
