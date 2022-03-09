Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$65.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$70.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

