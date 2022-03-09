Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,215 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

