Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells 2,854 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40.

TSE:CWB opened at C$36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$31.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

