Vernon J. Nagel Acquires 4,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AZEK opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.