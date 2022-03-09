Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Drops By 16.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

