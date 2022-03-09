Morgan Stanley Buys 48,689 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

