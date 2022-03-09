Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 573,205 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 10,622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 106,223 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMIC shares. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

