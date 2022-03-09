Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Matson were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $247,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

