9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo Purchases 86,450 Shares

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

