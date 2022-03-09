Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $17,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.