Timothy V. Williams Sells 3,320 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $508.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

