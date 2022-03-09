Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $23,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.