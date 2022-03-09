Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $23,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

