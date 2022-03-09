SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

