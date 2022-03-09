ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Sells $1,959,020.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COP opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

