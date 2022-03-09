First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

