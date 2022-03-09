Ann P. Daiss Sells 7,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SO opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

