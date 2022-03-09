Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CSFFF stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.01. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.