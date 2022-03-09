Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

