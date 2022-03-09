Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires 259,563 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Clear Secure stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.