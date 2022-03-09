Michael Greenberg Buys 28,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $15,474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

