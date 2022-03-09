Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.53.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TT opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.59.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.
Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.
