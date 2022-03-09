Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 47,964 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Katapult were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

